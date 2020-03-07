Kylie and Kendall Jenner Are the Chicest Cowgirls at Pal’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner attended a birthday party for pal Victoria Villarroel on Thursday.

The cowgirl-themed bash was held at SHOREbar in Santa Monica, Calif. and the birthday girl went all out for the theme. There were black and white cow-print balloons strung throughout the space, as well as a “wanted” sign.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars dressed for the occasion, too. The 22-year-old makeup mogul wore a red bandana dress and black hat for the occasion while the 24-year-old model donned a purple zebra-print ensemble and cowgirl hat.

However, they weren’t the only celebrities at the event. Drake, Winnie Harlow, Jaden Smith, Chantel Jeffries and Olivia Jade were all there, as well. Kylie also attended the party with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, who sported a cheetah-print look and matching hat.

A source tells E! News that the Western birthday bash was actually Victoria’s second celebration and that most of star-studded group had gathered the night prior.

“It was a continuation of the party at Delilah from the night before with a lot of the same people,” an eyewitness told E! News. “It was a Wild West theme and many people wore cowboy hats and cow prints. The party got going after 10 p.m. and Kylie was with her girls Yris and Stassie. Drake was also in the bar and sat at a table while Kylie and her friends were dancing.” The insider added, “The party went until after 2 a.m. and then started to wind down.”

Once inside, partygoers enjoyed sipping on drinks and rocking out to the music. They also sang “Happy Birthday” to Victoria and enjoyed her giant cake, which featured a picture of her on it and lots of sparklers.

To see photos of the star-studded soiree, check out the gallery below.

As mentioned, this wasn’t Victoria’s only birthday celebration this week. Kylie and Stassie also marked their friend’s big day by attending a get-together at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood on Wednesday. Kylie rocked a cotton candy-colored ‘do and a strapless white top for the fun-filled outing. After stopping by The Nice Guy, the crew headed to the nearby hot spot Delilah to keep the good times rolling.