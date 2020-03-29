Kylie Jenner and Her Besties Spill the Tea on Nude Photos, Cheaters and Baby Plans

There’s never been a better time to keep up with Kylie Jenner and her girl squad.

The E! reality star gathered longtime besties Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer for a juicy game of “Who’s More Likely To” for a new YouTube video shared Friday. In it, the girls playfully expose each other’s guilty pleasures, personal secrets and perspectives on hot topics.

For starters, Kylie agreed that “none” of her entourage is likely to get married in Las Vegas, and all four unanimously agreed that the 22-year-old is most likely to injure herself while intoxicated.

As for who’s most likely to have their nude photos leaked? “I don’t send nudes,” Kylie quipped, as everyone voted for Stassie. “Because we’ve taken nudes together!” Stassie told Victoria, before clarifying that they were never actually sent to anyone.

The convo then turned to motherhood, and the girls agreed that either Kylie or Yris (who also has a daughter of her own) would get pregnant next. “It has to be one of you because we’re not done drinking yet,” Victoria teased.

When asked who was most likely to forgive a cheating partner, Stassie answered, “None of us.”

“F–k that. Next question,” Kylie replied.

The cosmetics mogul then revealed some little-known intel about her dance skills.

“People don’t know this about me, though, but it moves!” Kylie told her friends when asked who is most likely to win a twerking contest.

Before wrapping up the 25-question quiz, the girls wondered who among them was best at keeping secrets. “We all kept [Kylie’s] pregnancy a secret, so…” Yris remarked, to which Kylie replied, “All of us will keep a secret and not tell anyone. The things that you guys know about me? I can never get rid of you guys.”

For more piping hot tea, check out Kylie’s video above!

Fans can catch up on full episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians online here!