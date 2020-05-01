Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian battle over who should host Christmas Day on KUWTK

They say Christmas is a time for giving, but for the Kardashians it’s more about winning.

In an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Kylie Jenner, 22, are seen battling over where Christmas morning should be held.

“I’m so happy Kourtney decided to host Christmas Eve, but they’re still deciding where they want to spend Christmas morning,” shrewd momager Kris Jenner, 64, says in the clip.

She adds: “It’s gonna be interesting. It’s like the battle of the Christmas mornings, who’s gonna win?”

Kourtney throws her name into the hat early, saying: “It really means a lot to me and I would love to keep it at my house. More than the party, I don’t care to have the party at my house, but I’m happy to if you guys want it there.”

But then Kylie interjects, saying whatever happens, she’s having Christmas morning at her house.

When sister Khloe suggests it would be a shame for Kylie’s two-year-old daughter Stormi to spend Christmas without her cousins, the billionaire hits back with: “It just doesn’t make sense that Santa would only go to Kourtney’s house.”

Khloe then hints that she would be alone with daughter True if she were to follow the same logic, as Tristan Thompson “will be working” which is why she would rather they all congregate at Kourtney’s base.

But Kylie isn’t having it, saying: “The best part about Christmas morning for me growing up was Santa visits your house…I just want that for Stormi.”

The debate takes place as the family talk to a party planner and consider mood boards for theme of their festivities.

Each year, the Kardashian gang are known for throwing a wildly expensive party on Christmas eve for their rich and famous pals – though the real question seems to be where they’ll be spending the next day, potentially hungover.

Fans can find out the outcome of the debate on the brand new episode this Thursday at 8 p.m. on E!