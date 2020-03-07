Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster’s Latest Twinning Moment Is Their Sweetest Yet

Rise and shine!

On Friday, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster had the sweetest twinning moment on Instagram. Taken in the 22-year-old’s lavish bathroom, the mother-daughter duo posed for a series of adorable mirror selfies together, both sporting matching printed onesies.

“my mini,” Kylie captioned the post, where she and her 2-year-old daughter can be seen sharing a sweet embrace and flashing the camera big smiles. To dress up the beige ensemble, the Kylie Cosmetics founder accessorized with a pair of black rectangular sunnies and matching patent leather heels, keeping her newly dyed caramel locks super straight and sleek.

It’s been a busy two weeks for the famous mom and toddler, who just returned from their tropical getaway in the Bahamas. A girls’ trip for Kylie and her closest pals, the group, which was comprised of Victoria Villarroel, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Amber Asaly and Yris Palmer, stayed at the brand-new Villa Rosalita on Harbour Island for several days and graciously documented their luxurious trip with tons of social media posts.

“Kylie brought Stormi Webster along on the trip and they had a lot of fun playing on the pink sand beaches, having picnics and swimming in the pool. They stayed on property and had everything brought to them,” a source shared with E! News, adding, “It was a trip to relax and enjoy a little vacation with the girls and they all had a great time.”

And, of course, Kylie and Stormi served up a twinning moment while vacationing in paradise. Donning white dresses that featured the Dior logo printed across in pink lettering, the Kylie Skin mogul and her mini me showed off their coordinating style on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “i hope she wants to match w me forever.”

See where Kylie and Stormi’s latest twinning moment ranks compared to their other matching looks: