Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reunite to Celebrate Stormi’s Birthday at Disney World

It’s Stormi‘s world after all!

Ahead of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s little girl’s second birthday, the former couple reunited with other members of the Kar-Jenner fam to celebrate at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. Fans also spotted Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, North West and Penelope Disick taking in all the Disney magic on Wednesday afternoon.

“They seemed to be having fun and looked pretty carefree,” one eyewitness told E! News as they spotted the famous group waiting in line to ride The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure. “Kylie pointed out Ariel to Stormi!”

Jenner also shared plenty of photos from their day, including one alongside bestie Yris Palmer and both their daughters captioned, “mom’s club.”

And with Stormi’s big day right around the corner (mark your calendars for Saturday, Feb. 1), Kylie’s fans are looking forward to the release of her next makeup collection—designed by the 22-year-old in “collaboration” with Stormi and inspired by the toddler.

“I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day i found out i was pregnant,” Kylie recently shared on Instagram. “An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter!”

The topic of motherhood also came up when Kylie and big sister Kim Kardashian recently got together to film a cosmetics collab for YouTube.

Kylie revealed she hopes to give Stormi younger siblings one day, sharing, “I see myself for sure having four kids. I just don’t know when. I don’t have a timeline to this and I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in like seven years.”

Regardless of what the future may hold for Kylie, it appears as if her and Travis’ ongoing efforts to co-parent are coming along swimmingly.

During a recent interview with XXL Magazine, the rapper shared his admiration for Kylie, saying, “I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will.”

—Additional reporting by Holly Passalaqua

