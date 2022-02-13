Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Baby Boy Wolf’s First Week

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Baby Wolf’s First Week

Following the birth of their baby boy Wolf Webster, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are now parents to two.

Learn more about their first week with their baby boy.

In Kylie Jenner’s household, it’s baby bliss all over again!

On February 2, the 24-year-old reality star and 30-year-old rapper Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a boy, into their family.

2. Last weekend, Kylie shared the news on Instagram with a close-up of her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster holding her baby brother’s hand.

Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie Jenner gave an update in February.

11 to announce that she and Travis have given their son the name Wolf Webster.

“Kylie and Travis are savoring their first week with their new baby boy,” an insider told E! News.

“Right now, he looks like Travis and is in good health.”

“Kylie is doing fantastic,” the source continued.

She is overjoyed that her child is healthy.

She’s savoring every moment with him and is overjoyed he’s here.”

“Travis and Kylie love seeing her as a big sister and they tried to prepare her as much as they could,” the source said of Stormi.

Naturally, new responsibilities—and less sleep—come with a new baby.

“Kylie and Travis are doing fantastic together and adjusting to their new schedule,” the source said.

“With Stormi, they had their routine down, so they’re having to get back into the swing of things like having to be up at all hours of the night and accommodating two kids at the same time.”

The family has been spending the majority of their time at Kylie’s house, according to the source, and “Travis has been assisting Kylie a lot,” adding that the rapper is “very involved and present throughout it all.”

“Kylie is being very cautious about inviting a lot of people over to see him,” the insider said, “but the entire family has met him.”

Everyone has come to show their support and are overjoyed to have a new addition to the family.”

Caitlyn Jenner gushed about meeting Wolf, her 19th grandchild, in a distant UK radio interview earlier this week.

“Kylie, she did a fantastic job,” she added.