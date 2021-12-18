Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Relationship: Khloé Kardashian Finally Says Something

With a slew of new controversies brewing, the Kardashian family is back in the news.

Fans are particularly interested in Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship status, given that the two are expecting their second child together, despite the fact that many critics believe they are no longer officially a couple.

Nonetheless, Jenner’s older sister, Khloé Kardashian, stunned the world when she recently spoke out and clarified Jenner and Scott’s relationship status, putting the rumors to rest once and for all.

Jenner and Scott’s relationship started in 2017 when they were spotted together at the Coachella music festival.

Jenner became pregnant shortly after, and their daughter, Stormi Webster, was born in February 2018.

Despite their adorable baby girl, Jenner and Scott’s relationship soured, and they reportedly split up in late 2019.

Despite being photographed together on numerous occasions since then, Jenner and Scott have refused to define their relationship status.

Jenner announced her pregnancy in September 2021, tagging Scott in a social media announcement.

This has only added to the confusion among fans, who are unsure what to make of the whole situation—and whether Jenner and Scott can even be considered a couple.

Kardashian isn’t afraid to speak up when she feels the need to clarify something about her family, and she recently did so regarding Jenner and Scott’s relationship status.

It all began when a now-deleted W magazine feature claimed that Jenner and Scott were no longer together.

According to Elle, a TikTok user posted about the magazine feature, pointing out how Jenner and Scott appear to be apart despite their growing family.

“Wow I don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple,” Kardashian wrote in response to the post. While Kardashian’s comments have helped some fans understand what’s going on with Jenner and Scott, others remain perplexed.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.