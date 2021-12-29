Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s “Streamlined” Parenting Methods: They’re “Super Engaged”

When it comes to parenting, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are a match made in heaven.

“Kylie is very maternal, and Travis is also very paternal,” a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, and the rapper, 30, tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“When it comes to family, they’re both very involved and work well together as parents.”

They’ve got a lot of efficiency.”

“She has learned so much about being a mom in the process,” the insider adds, adding that the makeup mogul has “poured her heart and soul” into raising the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi.

In February 2018, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child.

In September, the reality star told Elle that parenting is a “balancing act” that she approaches “one day at a time.”

Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie Jenner advised other mothers to “be gentle with” themselves, saying she was “always meant” to have children.

“Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the most rewarding part of these last few years,” Jenner exclaimed.

A month ago, it was revealed that the Los Angeles native is expecting her second child.

“She’s been trying to conceive for almost two years,” a source told Us exclusively in August.

“She’s always wanted a sibling for Stormi.”

After 10 concertgoers died at Scott’s Astroworld Festival show in Houston, the former E! personality stepped away from social media and posted regular baby bump updates.

In the wake of Jenner’s Instagram silence, fans speculated that she had secretly welcomed baby No. 2 into the world.

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, posted a picture of a baby bottle on February 2nd.

The Blink-182 frontman, 46, was watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the time and declined to comment on the drink’s appearance, but theories arose on Twitter on Tuesday, December 28.

“Don’t worry about the bottle that appeared in Travis Barker’s Stories and sparked speculation that it was Kylie’s newest child.

“Stormi has the same bottle and uses it frequently, despite the fact that she is old enough to use the product,” one social media user wrote, while another added, “The one in the first one is 9 once the last time Stormi used the.”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s ‘Streamlined’ Parenting Tactics: They’re ‘Super Engaged’