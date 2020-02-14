Kylie Jenner Couldn’t Sit In Her Oscars Dress—But It Was Totally Worth It

No pain, no gain!

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner proved that a good outfit is worth the struggle at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. As she headed to the star-studded event, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to Instagram to show off her two stunning looks, which were comprised of a navy body-hugging sequined gown from Ralph & Russo for the main event and a fiery strapless high-slit Vivienne Westwood dress for the after party.

But it was her bejeweled blue number that gave her some trouble when it came to transit. Sharing a picture of herself in an uncomfortable position on her way to the star-studded event, Stormi’s mom wrote, “couldn’t really sit in this but it was worth it.”

Shortly after posting, her followers flooded the comments section with praise, each confirming that she made the right decision. “Sit for what,” Winnie Harlow wrote. “Not with that snatchhhh.” Longtime Kardashian hairstylist extraordinaire Andrew Fitzsimons commented, “A star,” while the star’s favorite makeup artist Ariel Tejada said, “A dream.” Normani chimed in by sharing the heart-eye emoji and La La Anthony commented, “I mean” with a string of fire emojis.

Kylie wasn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan that showed up to the Vanity Fair party serving a major look. While on the red carpet, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posed for pictures with Kim Kardashian, who was there with husband Kayne West. In true KimYe fashion, Kim wowed in a dramatic ruffled Alexander McQueen gown. As for Kanye, the “Follow God” rapper kept things cool, calm and stylish with an all-leather ensemble, brown booties and sunglasses.

With the night’s celebrations still in full swing, Kylie swapped her blue gown for her red one and was on to the next party. Joined by sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, the trio had a sisters’ night out at Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s Oscars After Party.

And, of course, Kylie’s older siblings each dressed to the nines with head-turning gowns of their own. Always a fan of a little shimmer, Kourtney put her love of sequins on display with a metallic high-neck gown that featured a plunging back. For her part, Khloe was a vision in white in her off-the-shoulder ruffled neckline gown.

The famous sisters arrived to Bey and Jay’s party together and made sure to share their fun-filled car ride for their followers, documenting everything from their epic dance party to their pre-after party King Hawaiian Sweet Rolls snack session.

Once inside, the trio met up with Kim and were spotted enjoying a family photo opp, according to a source. “Everyone said hello and seemed very excited to see her and be together,” the insider shared with E! News. “Kylie, Khloe and Kourtney had drinks in their hands and were dancing to the music. They all seemed like they were having a blast.”

You know what they say: A family that slays together, stays together!