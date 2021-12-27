Kylie Jenner Debuts New Kitten on Christmas Eve Ahead of Baby No. 1

Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her first child, debuted a new kitten on Christmas Eve.

On Saturday, December 25, Kylie Jenner shared a photo of her family’s newest addition, a kitten.

The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder didn’t add any captions to her Christmas Instagram Story, instead showing a ginger cat pawing at her baby bump.

Before showing the cat on her belly in the boomerang, she shared a photo of her and her daughter Stormi, 3, bonding with their new pet while watching the Boston Celtics play basketball.

The mother and daughter were dressed in matching holiday pajamas with a festive gnome print, which Kendall Jenner wore on Christmas, according to the model’s Instagram Story.

Kylie showed the small cat’s ginger fur in the sunlight as it walked towards the camera in clips posted on Sunday.

The kitten joins Norman, Bambi, Rosy, Harley, and Kevin, the Life of Kylie star’s animal-friendly home.

While the animals currently outnumber the people in the house, another human will be joining the family in the near future.

Kylie and Travis Scott’s second child is expected to arrive in February.

“Kylie and Travis have been laying low at home together, making final preparations for their baby’s arrival,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month.

“Travis has been extremely supportive throughout the pregnancy, but now he’s spending even more time with Kylie as a family,” says the source.

According to the source, the beauty tycoon is “really enjoying this time with her family right now.”

“Kylie adores being at home, running her business, and spending time with Stormi.”

Kylie’s recent social media posts have been a rarity.

Since November, when Scott, 30, headlined Astroworld, a music festival that ended in ten deaths, the reality star has been quiet on Instagram.

The incident will be investigated by a congressional oversight committee.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said in a statement following the tragedy.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those who lost their lives, were injured, or were otherwise impacted by yesterday’s events.”

Also for Travis, who I know is genuinely concerned about his fans and the Houston community.

… My heartfelt condolences go out to all of the families.

