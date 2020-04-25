Kylie Jenner Ditches Her Signature Glam to Reveal Her Natural Beauty in New Selfie

No glam squad, no problem.

As Kylie Jenner continues self-quarantining inside the comfort of her own home, she’s embraced a tone-down aesthetic her fans aren’t always used to seeing from the cosmetics queen.

In a new selfie video shared to Kylie’s Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old appears without a stitch of makeup and—perhaps most surprising—sans hair extensions.

These days, Kylie, who typically prefers to rock a hairstyle from her elaborate collection of wigs, is loving her bronde bob. “avocado pajamas all day,” she captioned the shot of her flipping her blunt locks around.

If you’re keeping up with the Kar-Jenner sisters as much as we are, you might remember Kylie’s big sis, Khloe Kardashian, debuted a similar ‘do a few months ago.

Earlier this week, Kylie stepped out in L.A. to visit her longtime bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou. She kept things au naturel in a casual sweat suit, ponytail and fresh complexion.

Jenner isn’t the only celeb to get the internet talking after revealing their “real” appearance. YouTube star and teen mogul Jojo Siwa shocked her millions of TikTok followers when she took down her signature ponytail and bow to show off her hair.

