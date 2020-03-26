Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Kylie Jenner is doing her best to help those suffering from the Coronavirus.

E! News has learned the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donated $1 million to Coronavirus relief efforts.

Physician and OB-GYN Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi also confirmed the news in an Instagram post Wednesday morning.

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes,” Dr. Thaïs revealed on social media. “I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients.”

She continued, “From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million….”

Kylie saw the message and couldn’t help but express gratitude for all the health care workers making a difference around the world.

“I love you! And thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do!” she wrote in the comments section. “You’re an angel on Earth.”

This isn’t the first time Kylie has generously donated to important causes around the world. Earlier this year, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donated $1 million to various wildfire relief efforts to help with the devastating wildfires that have been throughout Australia.

Ultimately, the Kardashian and Jenner crew are continuing to follow health officials guidelines by social distancing and stay indoors as much as possible.

In fact, like many Americans, they could use your tips and tricks to keep the entire family busy.

“What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained???” Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram while hanging with Kanye West and her four kids. “As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!”