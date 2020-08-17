Kylie Jenner flaunts famous curves in tiny string bikini as she gushes her 23rd birthday was ‘too good to be true’

KYLIE Jenner has showcased her famous curves in a tiny string bikini while celebrating her 23rd birthday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked sensational as she posed up a storm in Turks and Caicos.

Keen to document the getaway, Kylie shared a series of sultry snaps as she modeled a tiny neon bikini.

The mother-of-one can be seen soaking up the sun on the wall of her lavish vacation property.

The flattering bikini set emphasised her tiny waist and toned figure, while her brunette locks were tied into a sleek bun.

Gushing over the trip, Kylie captioned the shot: “Too good 2 be true💫 .”

Earlier this week, Kylie took to Instagram to post a string of photos from the family trip.

The reality star was accompanied by her famous clan, including sister Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

The basketball star was spotted chilling in the pool with Rob Kardashian during the vacation abroad.

Sharing some of his own photos on his page, Rob wrote: “Most Beautiful trip of my Life with the Fam‼️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kyliejenner‼️ Love You💙💙 WOO!!”

Kylie commented: “Love u”.

Meanwhile, Rob has continued to showcase his incredible weight loss, sharing a selfie of his slimmed down face earlier this month.

The E! reality star showed off his impressive slimmer figure at sister Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party in June.

The 33-year-old stunned fans on Instagram as he posted a selfie of himself wearing a blue protective face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sitting in his car, Rob sported a baseball cap and black hoodie for the snap he simply captioned: “We back.”

His latest social media updates come after it was reported that Kris Jenner “hopes” Rob will make a comeback on Keeping Up With the Kardashians following his dramatic weight loss.

A source told Life & Style that the family’s matriarch is hopeful Rob will return to the show now that he’s “feeling better about himself.”