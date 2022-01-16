Kylie Jenner flaunts her baby bump and additional photos at her daughter Stormi’s birthday party, amid rumors of a secret birth.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian went all out to celebrate their daughters Stormi and Chicago’s fourth birthdays by throwing a Barbie and LOL Surprise!-themed joint party.

“The birthday girl,” aunt Khloé Kardashian gushed in an Instagram Story video posted on Saturday, January 15, alongside footage of Chicago, 4, dressed entirely in pink.

“Hello, and congratulations on your birthday!”

On Saturday, the pregnant Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, and the Skims mogul, 41, cohosted an elaborate party for the entire Kardashian-Jenner family inspired by Barbie and LOL Surprise! dolls.

The 37-year-old Good American founder was there with her 3-year-old daughter True, as well as Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Scott, Kris Jenner, and Travis Barker’s stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, according to various Instagram footage.

Guests were treated to a face-painting station, slime-making kits, and a ball pit filled with LOL Surprise! packages at the party.

“The cutest BARBIE LOL party for Stormi and Chi,” the Kylie Baby founder captioned an Instagram Story on Saturday, holding an ice cream cone in front of an inflatable slide with a rendering of Stormi’s head on the top.

In the midst of the celebration, the Selfish author shared a series of sweet photos with her youngest daughter in honor of her birthday.

“Today is my birthday baby girl Chi Chi’s 4th birthday! She is my independent baby girl twin.”

You are the world’s most lovable, huggable, and snugglable baby girl.

“The ultimate princess,” KKW Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West wrote on Instagram.

“I can’t wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could wish for,” she says.

You’ve brought so much happiness to our family, and I adore you!!!!

While Kim was absent from the party’s social media posts, Kylie wore all pink and took a Saturday selfie to show off her growing baby bump.

Kylie was first the subject of birth speculation after her 42-year-old Poosh founder’s fiancé posted a December 2021 Instagram Story snap while watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas, putting an end to previous rumors that she had secretly given birth to her second child with the 30-year-old “Sicko Mode” rapper.

Fans with keen eyes noticed a in the photo's corner.

