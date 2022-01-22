Kylie Jenner has been chastised for selling a used Hermes Birkin bag for (dollar)65k, with fans claiming that the price is equivalent to’someone’s annual salary.’

Fans have slammed Kylie Jenner for selling a USED Hermes Birkin bag for (dollar)65k, claiming that the price is equivalent to “someone’s annual salary.”

KYLIE Jenner is under fire from fans for reselling her designer handbags at exorbitant prices.

Her used Hermes Birkin bag, which she priced at (dollar)65K, was dubbed “someone’s annual salary” by enraged fans.

The kardashiankloset.com website, which claims to be the “official resale site of the KardashianJenner family,” was recently restocked.

Kylie, 24, was the most recent member of the family to offer items, which she also posted to her Instagram Story with the caption “I added new items from my closet!”

A Hermes Birkin 30 bag costs (dollar)65,000.

Other handbags cost (dollar)29.9K and (dollar)17.5K, but there’s a Jil Sander clutch for (dollar)1K if you’re on a budget.

“Missing lock and key, minor wear at side seams and top of handles with very minor scratches on hardware,” Kylie said of the most expensive Hermes Birkin, which was made of “alligator.”

Fans slammed the reality star for doing so without justification or for a cause, despite the fact that Birkins are coveted handbags that can resell for (dollar)25,000 or more.

Fans slammed Kylie on Twitter for reselling her used bags at exorbitant prices.

“I love how Kylie says ‘I added new items to my closet’ and it’s a (dollar)65,000 bag,” one person commented.

“Kylie just put a (dollar)65,000 Birkin on her kloset for purchase,” another said.

Who the hell is buying that, sister?”

“(dollar)65K????” began a Reddit user’s thread.

“It’s an Hermès Birkin, and those soar in value,” one person wrote under the thread.

However, as others have mentioned in the comments, I doubt any of her fans can afford these.

Maybe her celebrity friends, but no ordinary person will say, “Oh yes, let me buy an Hermes Birkin on this lovely Tuesday afternoon.”

“Someone’s annual salary…” commented another user.

The Kardashians don’t hold back when it comes to their designer handbag collections.

Kylie showed off a Birkin she won’t be reselling in 2020: a diamond-encrusted brown crocodile bag worth (dollar)300,000.

Khloe Kardashian was slammed by fans earlier this week for selling her daughter True’s outgrown clothes on the same website.

For (dollar)75, you could get a variety of Mickey Mouse children’s t-shirts.

A pair of used pink Gucci velcro tennis shoes for kids was sold for (dollar)250.

Plus, for (dollar)495, a pair of Fendi jeans for kids.

On Twitter, she was chastised for selling the clothes for exorbitant prices rather than donating them to those in need.

“Who would pay that much for children’s clothing, let alone used, and who cares about brand names?” one wrote.

“I’m disgusted because these clothes could have been donated to those in need.”

