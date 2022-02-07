Kylie Jenner has given birth to her second child.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have welcomed their second child together.

Stormi Webster, the couple’s older daughter, is the couple’s newest addition.

Kylie Jenner is a proud mother of two!

On Sunday, February 10, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced the birth of her second child with Travis Scott via Instagram.

“2222,” Kylie wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of her baby’s hand.

Despite the fact that the proud mother did not reveal the baby’s gender or name, fans are speculating that she had a boy based on the blue heart emoji she used in the caption.

The new addition to the family joins big sister Stormi Webster, who was born in February.

Kylie, 24, announced her pregnancy in early September, just weeks after multiple sources told E! News she was expecting again.

Kylie was seen holding a positive pregnancy test before Travis, 30, hugged her stomach in a 90-second video montage posted to her Instagram.

Stormi adorably handed her Lovey, Kris Jenner, an envelope containing a sonogram to share the baby news in the sweet clip, which also showed Kylie and Travis at an OBGYN appointment and Stormi adorably handing her Lovey, Kris Jenner, an envelope containing a sonogram to share the baby news.

The family has been busy since then preparing for the arrival of their newest member.

Kylie has been “nesting until the baby comes,” according to a source close to her, who told E! News in December.

Stormi “talks about the baby all day long,” the insider said, adding that she “loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready.”

Travis, meanwhile, has been “extremely supportive” of Kylie during her pregnancy, according to the source.

“They’ve definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other,” the insider says.

The couple began dating in 2017, but split two years later after their first child was born.

The pair began to rekindle their romance as they continued to co-parent Stormi.

“Kylie and Travis are still madly in love,” a source told E! News in February 2021, and by June, the couple appeared to be fully back on as they walked the red carpet with their 3-year-old daughter at the 2021 Parsons Benefit.

A third insider said, “They picked up right where they left off.”

