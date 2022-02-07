Kylie Jenner has how many kids?

Kylie Jenner has a total of four children.

KYLIE Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian sisters, became a billionaire in 2020, according to Forbes.

Kylie Jenner, 24, is in a on-again, off-again relationship with Travis Scott, a rapper.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have two children together.

The couple welcomed their second child on February 2, 2022.

Stormi Webster, the model’s 24-year-old daughter, already lives with Scott.

Kylie gave birth to Stormi in February 2018 after deciding to keep her pregnancy a secret for the duration.

At the time, the Kardashian star revealed her pregnancy on Twitter and explained why she wanted to keep it hidden from the public eye.

Kylie described her pregnancy as “the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience” she has ever had.

Her “beautiful” baby girl was born on February 1st, she revealed.

Kylie and Scott have yet to reveal the name of their second child.

Due to the Kardashian family’s comments and posts, fans have speculated that the name will be Angel or Valentine.

Around the five-month mark, Kylie announced her pregnancy on September 7, 2021.

Kylie first sparked pregnancy rumors in late June 2021, when she didn’t appear to take a tequila shot at the KUWTK reunion.

Fans noticed her eating sushi that didn’t appear to contain any fish a few days later.

Scott’s net worth is estimated to be (dollar)60 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kylie Jenner’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)700 million.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.