Kylie Jenner has surpassed Kim Kardashian as the first woman to reach 300 million Instagram followers, despite the fact that fans believe she has given birth.

Kylie Jenner has surpassed Kim Kardashian as the first woman to reach 300 million Instagram followers, and fans believe she has already given birth to her second child.

In August, the 24-year-old revealed that she is expecting a child with Travis Scott, but she did not reveal the due date.

While Kylie’s fans have been keeping a close eye on her social media for any baby news, the beauty mogul has amassed a whopping 300 million Instagram followers.

Kim, her older sister, was once known as the Instagram queen, but now has only 279 million followers on her page.

Kylie has now surpassed Kim in terms of followers for the second time, as the reality star surpassed 200 million in November 2020, while Kim trailed with 191 million.

Following the horrific tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival while Kylie’s boyfriend Travis, 30, was performing, Kylie took a month-long hiatus from the platform.

The public chastised the soon-to-be mother-of-two for how she and her boyfriend handled the fatal incident, with many accusing them of failing to take the incident seriously.

Since then, Kylie has only used Instagram to promote her cosmetics line and share a few photos from the holidays.

She gave fans a sneak peek at her growing baby bump last week when she shared photos from a photoshoot of her bare baby bump wearing a crop top and unzipped jeans.

Despite the photo revealing her very pregnant stomach, fans have continued to speculate that the actress has given birth in secret.

Maguire Amundsen, Kylie’s assistant, sparked speculation when she returned to Los Angeles from Dallas, prompting fans to wonder if she’d returned to assist with the baby.

Maguire had posted a photo of herself at the airport waiting in line for Starbucks.

She then shared a photo of a morning sky at 7 a.m. with the caption “Morning” and a white heart emoji a few hours later.

Maguire had posted it “10 hours ago” at the time, so users deduced that she was most likely on the West Coast at the time.

In a thread titled “Kylie DEFINITELY had the baby!” they flooded Reddit with their theory.

“Her assistant posted this 10 hours ago with a time stamp of 7 AM and if she was in Dallas it would’ve been 9 AM!” one fan wrote.

“Yep, now that Kylie has the baby, the main assistant will be required to handle all of Kylie’s logistics…,” another added.

