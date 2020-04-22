Kylie Jenner Is All Smiles as She Steps Out Sans Makeup to Visit Her Best Friend Stassie

Sweatpants, hair tied, chillin’ with no make-up on—that’s when Kylie Jennerbreaks the internet.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star stepped out on Tuesday afternoon for some fresh air, some snacks and to visit her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou. In the photo of the Kar-Jenner sister, the Kylie Cosmetics founder can be seen looking chic and comfy donning a tie-dye sweatsuit.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic though, the Kar-Jenner clan continues to practice social distancing and recently, the mother-of-one opened up about how she’s spending time at home with her daughter Stormi Webster.

Earlier this month, Kylie went on Instagram Live with Stassie and shared, “I have bought her every single outdoor Troll you could imagine. She has bouncy houses out there. Water toys. She has been in the pool every day. I got a slip n slide but its not here yet though. I got everything. She has been outside every day just living her best life.”

She added this is part of her plan to keep little Stormi “entertained” since her daughter is used to playdates with her cousins True Thompson and Chicago West.

In March, a source shared with E! News some insight on how Kylie and Travis Scott are co-parenting Stormi during this time.

“Kylie and Travis have been co-parenting Stormi while quarantining at Kylie’s house. Travis hasn’t been staying every night but has been popping in very often to see Stormi and Kylie,” the source shared. “Travis and Kylie are on really great terms right now and have a great system in place with Stormi.”

The source also added that Kylie is “happy that Travis loved to be very involved with her life and the day-to-day activities.”

Kylie has also donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts.

“One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes,” Kylie’s physician and OB-GYN Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi shared on Instagram at the time. “”I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients.”