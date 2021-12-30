Kylie Jenner is seen for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy, posting an Instagram video amid rumors that she’s given birth.

Kylie Jenner is seen for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy, posting an Instagram video amid rumors that she ‘gave birth.’

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old made an appearance in a new video.

Kylie moved closer to the camera while applying lip oil in a new Instagram video for Kylie Skin.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her dark hair down and a gray T-shirt for a casual look.

She wore full-face makeup and layered necklaces and rings to complete the look.

“Our fan favorite Lip Oil is now available,” the video’s caption read.

25% off the entire site at KylieSkin.com!”

Kylie’s face appears in the video for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy.

Kylie has slowly returned to social media after a nearly two-month hiatus following the Astroworld Festival, where her baby daddy Travis Scott, 30, performed and ten people died and hundreds were injured.

Travis took to social media the day after the tragedy in November to express his regret.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what happened last night,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were affected by the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

“As they continue to investigate the tragic loss of life, Houston PD has my full support.”

I’m committed to collaborating with the Houston community to help families in need heal and thrive.

“Thank you to the Houston Police Department, the Houston Fire Department, and NRG Park for their quick response and assistance.

I adore you all.”

Travis then took to Instagram, crying and saying he was “devastated” by what had happened.

“I could never imagine anything like this happening,” he said again.

Kylie also released a statement, expressing her and Travis’ “devastation.”

The KUWTK alum’s video comes after she teased the birth of her second child with Travis with a number of hints.

Stormi, their three-year-old daughter, is already part of the family.

Kylie and the rapper recently announced that they are expecting their second child together in August.

They haven’t said anything about the baby’s gender or due date, though a source previously told The Sun that Kylie is due in early 2022.

Kylie’s older sister Khloe Kardashian may have hinted at the Kylie Cosmetics mogul giving birth by posting a video on her Instagram Story just a few days ago.

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True, Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago and son Saint, and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi all made appearances in the video.

Santa Claus was chased down by the cousins at their…

