Kylie Jenner Joins BFF Stassie at Star-Studded Valentine’s Day Party

Lady in red!

Kylie Jenner is getting into the holiday spirit! The beauty mogul stepped out to attend a Valentine’s Day party on Wednesday night, dressing head-to-toe in red for the themed bash. Kylie, 22, donned a bold red Body By Raven Tracy ensemble to her pal Stassie Karanikolaou‘s holiday bash, held in Beverly Hills. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paired the look with a Judith Leiber lips purse.

Kylie posted a few photos of her outfit on Instagram, writing, “someone said there was a vday party♥️♥️♥️.”

The star-studded guest list also included Kylie’s brother, Brody Jenner, as well as Chris Brown, Diplo, French Montana, Madison Beer and Olivia Jade.

“Kylie arrived at about 11:30 p.m. Most guests had already arrived at that point,” a source tells E! News. “She wore a red jumpsuit with her hair pulled back, she looked great.”

“They kept it pretty calm and didn’t play music loud,” the insider continues. “There were probably close to 100 people there.”

Dylan Sprouse was also in attendance at the bash, taking pics of photographers and “got a little playful with one,” according to the insider who adds that the Disney alum “seemed to be in a great mood.”

Take a look at the gallery below to see all of the stars in attendance at the Valentine’s Day party!