Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Clarkson, and Paris Hilton are among the wealthiest reality TV stars.

See where Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Clarkson, and Paris Hilton rank among the wealthiest reality stars.

Some of the most talked-about moments in television history have occurred on REALITY TV.

Teresa Giudice flipped a table in one of RHONJ’s first seasons, and Scott Disick assisted Kourtney Kardashian in preparing for a bikini shoot while she was pregnant will be remembered by Bravo fans.

From the Kardashian-Jenner family to singers and heiresses, these moments have produced some of the most successful reality TV stars.

Here are the wealthiest reality TV stars of our generation, as determined by a SlotsUp campaign that considered their net worth, social media earnings, number of books, and IMDb credits:

Naturally, the list had to start with the youngest self-made billionaire.

Kylie Jenner is at the top of the list thanks to a larger following on Instagram, Youtube, and TikTok, as well as an average of (dollar)760,736 per post on the platforms.

Her multi-million dollar businesses, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, which she heavily promotes on her social media channels, are the result of her success since appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian, who is worth over a billion dollars, comes in second.

The only reason the KUWTK star didn’t beat her younger sibling is that she earns (dollar)50,000 less per social media post than Kylie.

Kim, like Kylie, runs her own successful business, KKW and Skims.

JoJo Siwa, who rose to fame on Dance Moms, surprised everyone by making the list and placing third.

Thanks to her high search numbers on YouTube and Google, the blonde teen beat out the rest of the Kardashian family as well as seasoned reality star veterans like Paris Hilton to the top spot.

Kendall is the third Kardashian-Jenner sibling to make the list, with a net worth of (dollar)34 million.

She, too, got her start on KUWTK and has since gone on to become one of the highest-paid models of recent years.

The supermodel and tequila brand founder has also worked hard to establish a name for herself, appearing on the show less frequently and concentrating on her career.

Kelly Clarkson may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of a reality TV star, but the singer has a long list of TV and film credits to her name.

She first became famous after winning American Idol.

Her fame grew, and she is now a judge on The Voice and the host of her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

With a net worth of (dollar)37 million, Khloe Kardashian is one of the wealthiest women on the planet.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.