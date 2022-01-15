Kylie Jenner, Kristen Stewart, Beyonce, and Other Celebrities Who Have Secret Social Media Accounts

Celebrities frequently have public and private social media accounts for their fans and friends.

The Kardashian sisters are all very active on Instagram, but Kourtney Kardashian claims that there is more going on behind the scenes that the public doesn’t see.

The Poosh founder revealed that her younger sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have finstas, or fake Instagram accounts, on a June 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The names of Kourtney’s sisters’ secret accounts were revealed on the show, but they were censored by the intrepid editors of KUWTK.

Khloé Kardashian mentioned that she had an undercover account while live-tweeting the episode, but she didn’t see the point.

She wrote at the time, “Kourtney made me a Finsta when we were drunk, and I’ve only used it once.”

“It’s irrelevant to me.”

While some celebrities use their hidden social media accounts to share private photos with their inner circle, others have a theme for their alternate accounts.

Lorde was revealed as the brains behind Onion Rings Worldwide, an Instagram account dedicated solely to reviewing onion rings at restaurants around the world, in 2017.

The “Solar Power” singer confirmed she was the appetizer connoisseur who made the page during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June 2017.

“I didn’t realize it would be a thing,” she explained, “that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places.”

“It reads like something a pop star would do to appear relatable.”

The Grammy winner went on to say that the account began as a “funny thing” she and her friends had come up with while on tour.

“I was like, ‘This is a fun pastime,'” she joked before deleting it after only four posts.

“I just felt like, ‘Now everyone knows about it,’ and… people are going to start throwing onion rings at me on tour, and it’s going to turn into a whole thing.”

It was entertaining for about five seconds, but I’m still going to eat onion rings.”

Lorde eventually reinstated Onion because the allure of fried onions was too strong.

