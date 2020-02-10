Kylie Jenner Lights Up the Tom Ford Fashion Show In a Silver Sparkly Dress

Kylie Jenner brought the glitz and the glam.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned heads and dropped jaws on Friday night when she attended the Tom Ford fashion show at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, Calif.

For the special occasion, the beauty mogul dressed to kill in a silver mirrored-like mini-dress that sparkled as bright as the flashing lights. It’s safe to say, the eye-catching fashion piece lit up the room with its large sequins. The black netting in the same hexagon shape gave the design a little more edge.

Tying her lewk together, Kylie opted for a chic updo and fresh-faced makeup. She donned rose-colored blush, matching eyeshadow and soft nude lips.

While it appears she arrived to the event solo, she was in good company. An eyewitness tells E! News, “Before Kylie walked through the party, Ciara and Russell Wilson stopped to greet her.”

Additionally, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble joined in on the fun as the famous family supported Kendall Jenner, who walked in the runway.

“Kris Jenner was taking video of Kendall walking the runway both times she came down and looked so proud,” an eyewitness at the event shared with E! News. “It was the cutest. After Kendall exited the runway, Kris had the biggest smile on her face.”

Moreover, supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid also modeled down the catwalk in Ford’s latest designs.

“Last night- @TOMFORD’s West Coast,” Gigi shared on Instagram, alongside a video of the fabulous show. “Thank you forever and always Tom and @carineroitfeld- I will never forget your support from the beginning, and it will never stop being an honor!!”

With New York Fashion Week officially in full swing, it’s only a matter of time before the Kardashian-Jenners make the streets their runway during the style event of the year. In fact, on Instagram Stories, Kendall posted a quick pic of her at the airport. The 24-year-old model showed off her Louis Vuitton luggage in the snapshot.

Luckily, if you’re a fashion devotee, E! News has you covered with all things runway. Read all about the latest updates, here!

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom.