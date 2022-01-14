Kylie Jenner makes history as the first woman to reach 300 million Instagram followers.

Kylie Jenner’s large Instagram following has just made her the most followed woman on the planet, with 300 million followers.

The 24-year-old reality TV star passed the 300 million follower mark on Thursday, becoming only the second person in the world to do so, behind Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 389 million.

With 460 million followers, however, Instagram takes the cake for most followers.

Jenner beat out Ariana Grande of “7 Rings” and Selena Gomez of “De Una Vez,” who tied for second place with 289 million followers.

Despite the makeup mogul’s inconsistent posting on the social media platform, she has achieved this feat.

Jenner’s most recent Instagram post, which showed off her baby bump, was a week ago.

She’s expecting her and Travis Scott’s second child together.

Jenner looked stunning in the photo, dressed in a white button-up shirt and ripped open jeans that revealed her stomach.

Jenner and Scott have a 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, whom she captioned, “I am woman.”

Jenner hadn’t shared anything since a glitzy photo of her baby bump in December.

This is number 31.

She also posted on Christmas Eve to promote her mother’s rendition of “Jingle Bells.” Her caption reflected on the new year ahead while “reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought.”

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

Kylie Jenner Makes Instagram History After Becoming the First Woman to Reach 300 Million Followers