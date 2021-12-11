Kylie Jenner, Naomi Campbell, and Justin Timberlake are among the celebrities who have secretly welcomed babies.

It can’t be easy being a celebrity; everyone seems to want to know everything there is to know about you.

Regardless, they have a complete right to privacy.

As a result, it’s understandable that some celebrities prefer to keep certain details private, such as when they start dating someone new or decide to start a family.

Here’s a list of celebrities who kept their pregnancies hidden:

In 2018, the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s youngest decided to step away from the spotlight.

Many people assumed she was pregnant at the time, which was understandable given that she was only 19 years old at the time.

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend at the time, Travis Scott, announced in February 2018 that they had welcomed their first child together, confirming what had been rumored for months.

In the end, she admitted that she kept the pregnancy a secret to reduce stress.

Iggy Azalea, like Kylie Jenner, took a break from events and social media.

She later revealed that she had a son in June 2020, but that she wanted to keep his life private.

Her ex-boyfriend, Playboi Carti, was revealed to be the father, despite her denial.

She’s only shared a few photos of her son since then.

Colin Jost and his wife, Scarlett Johansson, announced in August 2021 that they were expecting their first child together.

He then revealed that they had welcomed a son named Cosmo less than 24 hours later.

“OK, we had a baby,” he wrote.

Cosmo is his first and last name.

He is someone we adore.

“I’d appreciate it if you could give me some privacy.”

“(hashtag)wegotawaywithitforalongtime (hashtag)nokidspolicy (hashtag)we’regoingtodisneyworld,” the new dad wrote in the caption.

After dating for three years, the famous couple married in secret last year.

Seth Meyers and his wife, Alexi, have a third child, which they announced in the cutest way possible.

Guests on an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers included his parents, Hillary and Larry, as well as his brother Josh.

For Thanksgiving, Seth said he usually dressed up his children, Ashe, 5, and Axel, 3, as turkeys.

“If you peel your eyes very closely, there’s sort of an Easter egg that you might find,” the host said.

During the video, Ashe and Axel dressed up as turkeys and made gobble, gobble noises while saying, “Boggle boggle!”

The siblings were then joined by their newest family member.

Adelaide was kissed on the cheeks by Ashe and Axel.

Amanda Knox, who had been acquitted of the murder, was sentenced to life in prison in October 2021.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.