Kylie Jenner Posts Photos From Her Gorgeous Baby Shower

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are excitedly anticipating the arrival of their second child.

On Friday, the 24-year-old makeup mogul shared photos from her baby shower with family.

Jenner wore a long-sleeved white gown for the event, holding her baby bump while posing in front of giant giraffe statues, which appears to be the baby shower’s theme.

She also showed off the beautiful flowers and intimate setting, which included guests receiving blankets with their names written on them.

While there were no pictures of Scott, Jenner shared a photo of a personalized table setting with 30-year-old Scott’s name on it.

Following the tragedy at Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, in November, a source tells ET that Jenner and Scott are focusing on their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, and the impending arrival of their second child.

After 10 people died from compression asphyxia, the concert took a tragic turn.

He is currently the subject of several lawsuits.

“The Astroworld tragedies and going through everything together has brought Kylie and Travis closer together,” the source says, “but their main focus right now is their family.”

“Travis has been patiently waiting for Kylie.

Kylie has been mentally supportive of him, and he has been physically supportive of her.

Kylie and Travis are looking forward to being new parents for the second time and sharing their joy with Stormi.

Stormi is giddy with joy at the prospect of becoming a big sister and can hardly contain herself.”

Jenner wrote an Instagram message on New Year’s Eve, reflecting on the difficult year while flaunting her bare baby bump.

“As the year 2022 approaches, I’ve been reflecting on the blessings and heartaches that this past year has brought,” she wrote.

“I’ll never forget this year and all of the significant changes it brought about in my life.”

I wish you all a happy and healthy new year, and I hope you all stay safe and healthy during this time.

‘

