Kylie Jenner promotes ‘new products’ in a rare video following the cancellation of her holiday makeup line due to the Astroworld tragedy.

Following the Astroworld tragedy, Kylie Jenner promotes ‘new products’ in a rare video.

KYLIE Jenner promoted her “new products” in a rare video after postponing her holiday makeup line in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, which claimed the lives of approximately ten people.

In an Instagram Story, Kylie, 24, expressed her delight at the news that her Kylie Cosmetics line would be “officially available” at Nordstrom stores.

“Thank you guys for all the love,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said in the clip.

Take a look!”

“I can’t wait for you to try,” she said.

“Stay tuned for more details,” the caption read.

In the short video, the reality star wore a purple blouse and her lips were noticeably puffy.

Her brunette tresses were curled and flowed down to her shoulders.

She also used an Instagram filter to give herself a glitzy appearance.

Kylie returned to social media in December 2021 after a social media hiatus, sharing a video of herself applying lip oil.

Kylie’s holiday makeup launch had been delayed, according to The Sun, which broke the news in November 2021.

For the previous four years, Kylie Cosmetics has released their holiday collection on November 19th.

Due to Travis’ Astroworld Festival scandal, which left about ten people dead and hundreds injured, the 2021 palette and lip kits were nowhere to be found.

The music sensation apologized to his fans on social media in November 2021.

Travis, 30, said on Twitter, “I’m absolutely devastated by what happened last night.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who were affected by the Astroworld Festival tragedy.”

“Houston PD has my full support as they continue to investigate the tragic loss of life,” he added.

I am committed to collaborating with the Houston community to help families in need heal and be supported.

“Thank you to Houston Police Department, Houston Fire Department, and NRG Park for their quick response and assistance.

“I adore everyone.”

Travis then expressed his sadness on Instagram, writing that he was “devastated” by what had occurred.

“Never imagine anything like this happening,” the rapper said once more.

Kylie also released a statement in which she described herself and her partner as “devastated.”

Travis has been removed from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s music lineup.

The KUWTK star, who is expecting her second child with Travis, recently posted on Instagram about her lavish baby shower.

A white heart, wood-carved giraffes, and white…

