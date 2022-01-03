Kylie Jenner Reacts to Finding Out That She and Rosalia Are Behind a Viral TikTok Trend

Kylie Jenner, the queen of “rise and shine,” has sparked yet another viral TikTok trend, this time so popular that two of her nieces have already used it.

Over the weekend, the 24-year-old pregnant makeup mogul shared a fan’s discovery that the audio of two girls screaming, which has become a major trend, actually originated with Kylie and singer Rosalia screaming together in a video.

Kylie retweeted the find, writing “omg” and tagging Rosalia, along with two laughingcrying emojis.

The 28-year-old “LA FAMA” singer responded on her own Stories, writing, “@kyliejenner queeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

North West, Kim Kardashian West’s 8-year-old daughter, and Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter, have both participated in the trend on their own Instagram accounts, which they share with their famous moms.

North screams into the camera before lip-syncing to Aaliyah’s “Are You That Someone?” while wearing a red coat and a white furry hat in her video.

Penelope screams in a similar way, though her look is more dramatic at first, with a white cream face mask and her hair wrapped in a wrap, before the clip cuts to her in orderly French braids.

Kylie recently resurfaced on Instagram after a long hiatus following the Astroworld tragedy in November, which claimed the lives of ten concertgoers at her boyfriend Travis Scott’s show.

Kylie Jenner shared a black-and-white photo of herself showing off her baby bump, in addition to a throwback photo of her mother, Kris Jenner.

“As 2022 approaches, I’ve been reflecting on this past year and the blessings as well as the many heartaches it brought,” she captioned the photo.

“I’ll never forget this year and all of the significant changes it brought about in my life.

I hope that this new year brings you a lot of love, and that you all stay safe and healthy during this time.

