Kylie Jenner Recalls “Bleeding From the Mouth” During 2019 Hospitalization

Kylie Jenner has recalled the sickest she’s ever been.

Fans may recall the makeup mogul had to miss the launch of her makeup collaboration with Olivier Rousteing at his Balmain show in Paris last September because she was ill.

“Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier. Unfortunately, I’m really sick and unable to travel,” Jenner wrote in a note to fans at the time . “I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit.”

A rep for the reality star confirmed to E! News that she was in the hospital, but doing well under doctor’s care.

Now, six months later and amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans are about to relive that time in Jenner’s life as, according to new episode descriptions for the first two episodes in Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, her illness and resulting cancelation will be a focus.

However, while fans speculated on Instagram about coronavirus, Stormi Webster‘s mama clarified her symptoms.

“For those wondering i never had flu-like symptoms! i had a horrible strep and staph infection in the throat (bleeding from the mouth and all) it was the sickest i’ve ever been,” she commented on a fan account, which posted about the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, the star made a major contribution to relief efforts in the global fight against coronavirus by donating $1 million to purchase protective gear for healthcare workers.

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude,” her doctor, Thaïs Aliabadi, wrote on Instagram. “I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes. I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million….”