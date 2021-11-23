Kylie Jenner resurfaces on social media for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy, delaying the launch of her holiday cosmetics line.

KYLIE Jenner has made her first appearance on social media since the Astroworld tragedy.

Her return to Instagram is her first since she postponed the launch of her holiday makeup line.

On Monday, Kylie posted a photo of Hailey Bieber swimming in a pool with her three-year-old daughter Stormi, who is a Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

Hailey Bieber, who is married to Justin Bieber, celebrated her 25th birthday on November 22.

“Happy birthday @haileybieber, you are such a beautiful person inside and out,” Kylie wrote alongside the photo.

“We adore you tremendously.”

Kylie took the photo shortly after the launch of her annual holiday makeup line was postponed.

For the past four years, the beauty mogul has released her holiday collection with Kylie Cosmetics on November 19th.

However, in the wake of her baby daddy Travis Scott’s festival scandal, fans have been left waiting for the 2021 palette and lip kits.

During his concert in Houston, Texas on November 5, ten people died and over a hundred were injured after the crowd surged toward the stage, according to reports.

Fans are suing for BILLIONS of dollars in damages after the Astroworld disaster.

Since the tragedy, Kylie has been mostly silent on social media, though her company did share a repost of her regular lip kits for the first time on Monday.

“Kylie Jenner Christmas collection was set to drop today due to Travis Scott she can’t make any moves,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Kylie cosmetics is in trouble.

It’s not going to be a good look if she abandons her makeup line.”

“No one is going to buy your Christmas collection, don’t promote it,” a second said, adding that Kylie should focus on sending money to the Astroworld victims.

You have enough money to help those families who have lost a family member.”

“When will we see the Christmas collection for this year?” asked a third.

The Kylie Cosmetics website has yet to display any holiday collection, and there has been no update for fans via her mailing list, according to The Sun.

Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child, was previously chastised for breaking her weeks-long silence after the release of Astroworld to promote her fashion line with her sister Kendall.

To commemorate the opening of their store in the United Arab Emirates, the clothing line Kendall (plus) Kylie posted a video of the KUWTK stars modeling designs from the new line.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner, both 26, smolder in a series of sports-luxe ensembles, pouting at the camera in the…

