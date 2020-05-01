Kylie Jenner Reveals Someone “Close to Home” Has Coronavirus in Wild KUWTK Teaser

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Talk about a jam-packed video.

Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is far from over, and this mid-season trailer proves that most of the drama is yet to come—especially since the show was still filming when the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S.

The clip features snippets of self-taped videos, including one of Kylie Jenner admitting that she’s been personally affected by COVID-19.

“It’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive,” she says, not revealing any names.

As a sound bite from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti plays, in which he announces the city’s stay-at-home order, the family is shown doing what the rest of the country currently is: staying inside and away from other people. Kim Kardashian documents the madness of trying to homeschool her kids, Kris Jenner wears a mask, Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson get active by dancing indoors and Scott Disick admits to going “stir crazy.”

They’re all struggling to be apart, too. Kris is particularly emotional during a call with Khloe, breaking down into tears as she says, “I wish I could hug you.”

But distance doesn’t put an end to the drama.

While video conferencing with Kim, Khloe and Kris, Scott asks for everyone’s thoughts on whether or not Khloe has slept with her ex Tristan Thompson again.

“Oh, 100 percent,” Kim says, to which Scott replies, “That’s what I said! She says no.”

There was plenty caught on camera before filming was halted, too—from Kanye West‘s Paris fashion show to more tension between Kourtney and her sisters.

“You and Khlo seem disconnected,” Scott says to Kourtney after Khloe tells her she’s “not participating” with the rest of them.

Kendall Jenner seems to be struggling as well. Speaking with her on the phone, Corey Gamble says, “Kendall, man, don’t tell me to shut up. I’m trying to help you.”

On top of that, a frantic Kim yells, “Something’s wrong with Kendall, turn around!” while in the car with Khloe, Kourtney and Kris.

Watch the entire teaser above to see what’s to come when KUWTK returns this September.