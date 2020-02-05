Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Details on Stormi’s Birth Ahead of Her 2nd Birthday

Stormi Webster is almost 2 years old, and no one is more disbelief than Kylie Jenner.

The little one is celebrating her second birthday on Feb. 1, and her mama is launching the Kylie Cosmetics Stormi Collection on the same day in honor of it. Leading up to the collection’s release, Kylie posted a video on her Instagram Story that revealed new details about Stormi’s birth.

Unfortunately, she has already deleted the video with said details, but according to DailyMail.com, the clip consisted of the makeup mogul asking her fans if they wanted to see a “labor delivery, pregnancy YouTube video to tell you the whole story.” In the same video, she revealed, “I actually got induced.”

As she reportedly continued, “I thought I was gonna have her on the second, 2-2-18, and she came early. They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes later. It was crazy and, yeah, I would love to share with you guys.”

At another point in the video, Kylie said, “Happy early birthday to my baby. I can’t believe she’s about to be two.”

Kylie gave birth to her and Travis Scott‘s daughter on Feb. 1, 2017. She announced the birth on her Instagram on Feb. 4, sharing with her fans that she wanted to experience pregnancy out of the public eye.

“My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” she said at the time. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

Of course, the mom has been much more open about her daughter’s life in the time since she was born. And to commemorate her little girl’s special day, the star has been posting photos (both throwbacks and current) and expressing her love for the mini me.

Following the party she threw for the Stormi Collection launch this past weekend, the 22-year-old shared some shots from the party on Instagram and gushed over daughter.

“Each day is a blessing with you,” she wrote. “Thank you God for these moments. it was beautiful celebrating stormi x @kyliecosmetics launching 2.1.20.”

A few weeks earlier, the reality star also shared a never-before-seen pregnancy photo.

“Throwback,” she said in her caption. “Pregnant with my baby girl. I can’t believe my daughter will be two soon.. #stormi.”

Neither can we, Kylie. Neither can we.