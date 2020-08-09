Kylie Jenner shows off famous curves in sexy behind-the-scenes footage from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP video

KYLIE Jenner gave a revealing behind-the-scenes look at her sexy cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new WAP music video.

The 22-year-old KUWTK star shared footage where she strutted in her thigh-high leopard boots before snapping an on-set picture with the Bodak Yellow rapper.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul stunned in her animal-print ensemble that she rocked for her surprise appearance.

Kylie showed off her cheeky backside and famous curves in the skin-baring shots as she did numerous over-the-shoulder poses.

She exposed a lot of cleavage in footage of her walking towards the camera that was taken from the production’s director monitor.

In another candid, the mom of one can be seen laughing as she is grabbing her breasts in the plunging bodysuit.

While taking an off-camera break from her risqué catwalk, Kylie sat next to Cardi as the pair laughed together.

Proud mom Kris Jenner, 64, was caught taking a picture of her youngest daughter in the background.

The 27-year-old I Like It songstress rested in a white fuzzy robe as she put her multi-inch pink acrylic nails on full display.

Kylie’s brief appearance in the music video sees her walk past a number of doors before she enters a leopard-themed room with a golden door-knocker.

The brunette, 22, slowly opens the door before throwing a sultry looking at the camera.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, 25, broke the Internet last night when they released the music video WAP with cameos from Kylie, Normani, Rosalía, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto.

The Grammy winner also rocked a revealing leopard-print outfit with breast-cutouts and nipple tassels.

Megan – who recently survived gunshot wounds to her feet – shocked viewers as she twerked and did a split in a thong bodysuit.

Kim Kardashian, 39, was quick to congratulate baby sister Kylie on her hot gig.

After she shared the video on her Instagram Stories, Kim wrote “OMGGGGG @kyliejenner.”

Despite the positive response to the video, some fans were furious about the beauty icon’s cameo and took to social media to remind fans that the star “stole from black businesses.”

The mother of one was featured for a longer time than the other artists as she made her way down a long hall wearing nothing but a leopard-print one-piece.

One Twitter user wrote: “Kylie Jenner is a caricature of what she thinks a black woman is and praised for.

“That girl ain’t never tried embracing her true self. Oh and she steals work and ideas from black creatives.”

A second one shared: “Not Kylie StealsFromBlackWomen Jenner popping up on my screen.”

And a third specifically targeted the whole Kardashian family: “The Kardashians/Jenner’s have always appropriated black culture.

“And honestly there could’ve been other girls that actually needed the spot in the video. Kylie is over exposed as it is.”

Fans were referring to the incident where Designer Tizita Balemlay of PluggedNYC accused the Kylie Cosmetics creator of stealing the design of one of her camo pieces.

Most recently, the business owner came under fire after failing to tag the Black-owned fashion label responsible for her sexy desert photoshoot look.