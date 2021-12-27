Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Baby Bump and Introduces Adorable New Kitten

Kylie Jenner Debuts Adorable New Kitten While Flaunting Her Pregnancy

Wait a minute—Kylie Jenner’s family has expanded by one.

She hasn’t given birth to baby No.

2 with Travis Scott just yet, but on Saturday, Dec. 2, she did introduce a furry new family member.

25: there’s a kitten!

As part of Kylie’s Christmas celebrations, the orange-and-white cat made its Instagram debut on her Stories.

One video showed her new pal relaxing atop her baby bump with her 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, while another followed the feline as it strutted toward the camera.

The videos had no captions, and Kylie hasn’t revealed the kitten’s name, but it’ll be joining a very pet-friendly household, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star already has several dogs.

When Kylie gives birth, the family will have yet another member.

“She’s just nesting until the baby comes,” a source close to the 24-year-old star told E! News earlier this month.

The baby’s firstborn, Kylie and Travis’ firstborn, is also eagerly awaiting its arrival.

“Stormi is ecstatic to have a sibling and talks about the baby nonstop,” the source continued.

“She’s well aware of the situation and is ecstatic.”

The couple is overjoyed.

“During her pregnancy, Travis has been by her side and has been very supportive,” the source said.

“They’ve been inseparable and leaning on each other for a long time.”

They’re both looking forward to the arrival of the baby.”

Kylie first revealed her pregnancy in early September, and she has since shared a lot of her journey with her fans.

After the Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston in November, she stopped posting to social media and making public appearances.

Hundreds of concertgoers were injured, and ten people died as a result of the fifth incident.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” Kylie said at the time in a statement posted to her Instagram Story.

During this difficult time, I am sending my heartfelt condolences to all of the families affected, and I will be praying for their healing.”

Kylie’s most recent Instagram Stories, which feature the new kitten, were among the first she shared this month.

As you can see, there’s a new pet in town.

Kylie Jenner Introduces Adorable New Kitten While Showing Off Her Baby Bump