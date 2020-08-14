Kylie Jenner shows off her curves as star celebrates 23rd birthday on Turks and Caicos getaway

KYLIE Jenner showed off her curves in a plunging geometric print dress on Thursday.

The make-up mogul shared a series of snaps on Instagram as she celebrated her 23rd birthday in Turks and Caicos.

Kylie wore her hair loose in the photo, and accessorised with a gold bangle.

Her brother Rob shared some of his own photos from the family vacation on his page.

In one snap, the star can be seen relaxing in the pool with Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.

Other photos included views of the ocean and fireworks.

Rob captioned the snaps: “Most Beautiful trip of my Life with the Fam‼️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kyliejenner‼️ Love You💙💙 WOO!!”

Kylie commented: “Love u”.

Rob has continued to showcase his incredible weight loss, sharing a selfie of his slimmed down face earlier this month.

The E! reality star showed off his impressive slimmer figure at sister Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party in June.

The 33-year-old stunned fans on Instagram as he posted a selfie of himself wearing a blue protective face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sitting in his car, Rob sported a baseball cap and black hoodie for the snap he simply captioned: “We back‼️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️”.

His latest social media updates come after it was reported that Kris Jenner “hopes” Rob will make a comeback on Keeping Up With the Kardashians following his dramatic weight loss.

A source told Life & Style that the family’s matriarch is hopeful Rob will return to the show now that he’s “feeling better about himself.”

The insider added that Rob has “regained his confidence,” though is still “on the fence” about appearing on season 19 of the popular reality show.

Rob’s last appearance on the E! reality show was in April at his daughter’s birthday party.

Rob shares three-year-old daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna.