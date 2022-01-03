Kylie Jenner shows off her growing baby bump in a reflective post for the New Year.

Kylie Jenner flaunts her growing baby bump in a reflective post for the New Year.

Kylie Jenner has bid farewell to the year 2021.

In celebration of the new year, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics sent a special message to her fans.

“As 2022 approaches, I’ve been reflecting on this past year, both the blessings and the many heartaches it brought,” she wrote.

“I’ll never forget this year and all the significant changes it brought about in my life.”

I hope that this new year brings you a lot of love, and that everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.

A black and white photo of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum cradling her baby bump was posted next to the message.

In the comments, the 24-year-old received nothing but love from her famous family.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, wrote, “I love you my precious girl, you are an Angel.”

Khloe Kardashian added, “I love you baby girl.”

Kendall Jenner, Kylie’s younger sister, responded with a series of flame and heart emojis.

Kylie used her Instagram Story to show off her growing baby bump.

While looking in the mirror, the makeup mogul rubbed her stomach.

In September, the media mogul and her boyfriend Travis Scott confirmed they were expecting their second child.

Following the death of ten people at the ASTROWORLD music festival in November, the social media superstar’s boyfriend returned to Instagram on the same day.

The rapper captioned the black and white photo, “Always.”

Two brown heart emojis were Kylie’s reply.

Travis and Kylie have largely remained out of the spotlight.

Stormi, their 3-year-old daughter, was seen on New Year’s Eve helping her grandmother Kris Jenner get out of an awkward interview.

Andy Cohen, the host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live, asked the 66-year-old momager to share some details about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship during an interview on the network’s New Year’s Eve Live show.

Stormi rushed in and diverted attention away from the question before the superstar mom could respond.

Jenner joked, “Nice distraction.”

“It’s ideal.”

“On the dot.”

