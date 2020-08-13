Kylie Jenner shows off six-pack abs in crop top and red leather pants as she celebrates her 23rd birthday

KYLIE Jenner flaunted her six-pack abs while leaving a photoshoot after jetting off with her family to celebrate her 23rd birthday earlier this week.

The mother of one, who shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi with baby daddy Travis Scott, dropped $72.8 million on a new pink private jet for the occasion.

The beauty mogul showed off her fit and curvy figure in a black, one-shoulder crop top and high-waisted red leather pants while leaving a photoshoot with her assistant.

Kylie was also spotted toting a red Bottega Veneta chain pouch shoulder bag and red Nike sneakers.

The red hot mama wore a black face mask for the outing but took it off while taking selfies of her defined abs and tiny waist in the black-and-red ensemble.

For the work appointment, she kept her long brown hair down in slight waves and made sure her face was fully made up with full lips and a smoky eye look.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 23 on Monday and teased that she had a big celebration on the way with some snaps the night before.

On Sunday, she showed off the big “HBD KYLE” decoration she had set up in her courtyard, the massive arrangement of sunflowers and the personalized game of UNO with her name on it.

On Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder continued the fun and used her new pink private jet to fly her famous family and friends to where they’d have some more birthday fun.

The jet’s cabin is 8 feet wide and 59.6 feet, while it boasts an entertainment suite, master suite, two bathrooms, a gallery, crew rest area, closet and plenty of storage room for baggage.

Khloe Kardashian, her 2-year-old daughter True and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, who are currently looking to buy a house together, joined Kylie for the flight.

The 36-year-old sported braids and a white hoodie as she carried her daughter onto the plane.

Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick were also spotted getting on the jet.

The group, which also included unidentified members of their entourage, all wore matching tie-dye sweatpants.

Kylie’s bodyguards and assistants were seen carrying large gift baskets, which were filled with swag including pillows and a visor that read Kylie 23 on the side.

Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian, 39, was noticeably absent from the group arriving to the jet amid her marital problems with Kanye West.

Before jetting off, Kylie had an early birthday dinner with her “besties” over the weekend, which included a huge pink cake adorned with edible roses