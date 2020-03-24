Kylie Jenner urges her fellow millennials to ‘self quarantine’

Vanessa Hudgens did not help her fellow millennials when she complained about having to isolate during the coronavirus scare in a dismally awful Instagram post shared this week, for which she has since apologized.

But another young star made up for it the next day with a sensible post shared to her 166M Instagram followers, many of whom are young and may not think they are at risk for spreading the virus that has claimed the lives of 100 Americans so far.

Kylie Jenner, 22, urged her fans to ‘self quarantine’ adding that we all need to pull together to not ‘endanger’ ourselves or others.

The cosmetics mogul who is worth $1B shared her post on a red and orange background adding a white heart.

‘I hope everyone is feeling well!’ began the Kylie Cosmetics guru.

‘It’s so important right now to self quarantine to ensure we aren’t endangering ourselves or anyone who can’t handle this virus.’

Kylie has people that are very high risk in her own family. Her grandmother MJ is 85-years-old and mom Kris is 64.

The star has seemed to be in hiding herself at her Hidden Hills, California mansion with her baby Stormi and her beau Travis Scott.

She has not been seen in pubic in over a week and her selfies have slowed down to a halt.

The beauty seems to have been running her KC empire from home as she takes care of her brood.

The Coronavirus grows more serious every day.

The Surgeon General warned on Wednesday that it could take longer than 15 days to slow the spread of coronavirus but that Americans must ‘pitch in’ and do their part now to stay home and self-isolate if they want the deadly disease to die.

Jerome Adams appeared on Today to make the plea, a day after President Trump issued a 15-day set of guidelines to people to work from home where possible and practice social distancing.

Millions have heeded the advice and are avoiding going out. Some, like in cities where the pandemic spreading the quickest, are calling for harsher action, like a two-week national shutdown to force people indoors.

There has not been a clear cut answer on how long Americans will have to continue living in this current state of crisis.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the current state of crisis could last nine months, whereas experts overseas say it could even longer.

On Wednesday morning, Adams said that the practical advice for Americans was to stay at home for the next 15 days and avoid social gatherings but it would ‘likely’ take longer to stunt the spread of the virus.

‘If we can get America to pitch in for the next 15 days, we can flatten the curve. ‘Fifteen days is likely not going to be enough to get us all the way through, but we need to lean into it now to bend the curve over the next 15 days and at that point we will reassess. ‘What you’re talking about is our 15 days to stop the spread.’

Meanwhile, Kylie’s friend Gigi Hadid also shared a note to social media about not hoarding masks.

And her pal Adriana Lima showed how she was home schooling her child.