Kylie Jenner Wants Haters to Know This About Her ”Cute Ass” Feet

If you’re among those keeping up with Kylie Jenner‘s feet, this message is for you.

The E! reality star paused her photo-sharing spree from the recent trip she took to the Bahamas to address some apparent criticism of her toes.

“Everyone wants to come for my f–king toes,” Kylie said in an Instagram Stories video, which is viewable above. “By the way I have cute ass feet and I broke this middle toe in middle school and there’s nothing you can do about a broken toe so I just had to heal how it wanted to heal. So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place.”

She also quipped, “This is a weird ass video.”

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time Kylie felt compelled to clapped back against the foot-shaming.

During a 2019 getaway to Turks and Caicos with daughter Stormi Webster and her besties, the 22-year-old posed for a sultry nude photo.

It wasn’t Kylie’s curves that had some commenters talking, though.

“Did anyone notice how long her toes are?” one Instagram user wrote, to which Kylie responded, “Leave my toes alone.”

The cosmetics mogul may have taken time to shut down her haters, but one look at Kylie’s many vacation photos will reveal just how unbothered she is by the comments.

From a saucy shoot alongside Kendall Jenner to quality time with Stormi, it’s Kylie’s world and we’re just living in it!