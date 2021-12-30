Kylie Jenner has secretly given birth to her second child while pregnant and remaining silent on social media.

All signs point to a pregnant Kylie Jenner giving birth to her second child behind closed doors and away from the public eye.

KYLIE Jenner has left several hints that she has given birth to her second child while remaining silent on social media.

With boyfriend Travis Scott, the 24-year-old could be expecting her second child.

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie’s older sister, may have hinted at the Kylie Cosmetics mogul giving birth in a video shared on her Instagram Story a few days ago.

True Kardashian, Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi all appeared in the video.

The cousins went on a hunt for Santa Claus at their annual Christmas Eve family gathering.

Stormi was the only one wearing a mask, and fans speculated on Reddit as to why the three-year-old’s face was hidden.

One Reddit user speculated, “My daughter has a theory Kylie had the baby because Stormi is the only one in the photo wearing a mask?!?”

This sparked a heated debate on the internet, with many people supporting the theory.

“I assumed it was because Kylie is still pregnant and they didn’t want to risk anything,” one person speculated, “but it could also be that she has the baby.”

That is an excellent point.

“Didn’t she say she’d show up?”

Another person said, “It’s very possible.”

Someone did the math and came up with a January due date.

2 That will take place the following week.”

“Or she’s having them soon,” another added, referring to her own pregnancy. “I was induced on the 5th so thanksgiving I was a psycho about masks and distancing to still see family but also be as safe as possible leading up to my induction,” she explained.

Another sign that Kylie had given birth a few days later was noticed by fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Travis Barker, her soon-to-be brother-in-law, appeared to drop another hint in his Instagram Stories after posting a photo of himself watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The Blink-182 drummer, who is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, posted a photo of the TV screen and its surroundings on Instagram.

A coffee table with a red rose flower pot, books, and a tea cup was also included in the image.

Fans, on the other hand, were quick to notice a half-filled baby bottle on the table.

The discovery sparked speculation, with fans wondering if it was Kylie’s bottle.

Users speculated on who might be the owner of the baby bottle after seeing the photo on the Kardashian gossip website, Kardashian News.

They captioned the photo, “So whose baby bottle is at Kourtney’s house in…

In a nutshell, this is Infosurhoy’s latest news.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]