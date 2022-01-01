Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant, flaunts her baby bump while reflecting on her ‘heartache’ from a ‘life-changing year’ following the Astroworld tragedy.

After the Astroworld tragedy, which claimed the lives of about ten people, a pregnant Kylie Jenner flaunted her baby bump and reflected on the “heartache” she had experienced from the “life-changing year.”

In a black-and-white Instagram photo, Kylie, 24, expressed her feelings, disappointments, and hopes.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore a black top with a midriff cutout that teased her baby bump.

Her long black hair flowed down below her shoulders in the snap.

“I’ve been reflecting on this last year,” Kylie said.

The reality star had accepted “both the blessings and the many heartaches that it brought.”

“I will never forget this year and all of the significant changes it brought to my life,” she wrote in the caption.

“I pray that this new year is full of love for all of you, and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time,” the TV star concluded.

“I love you, my precious girl,” 66-year-old Kris Jenner wrote in the comments section.

“You are a Divine Being.”

While her baby daddy Travis Scott, 30, was performing at the Astroworld Festival, approximately ten people died and hundreds were injured.

Travis apologized to his fans on Twitter in November.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what happened last night,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and all those who have been affected by the events at the Astroworld Festival.”

“Houston PD has my complete support as they continue to investigate the tragic loss of life,” he added.

I’m committed to collaborating with the Houston community to help families in need heal and be supported.

“Thank you to the Houston Police Department, the Houston Fire Department, and NRG Park for their quick response and assistance.

“I adore you all.”

Travis then expressed his sadness on Instagram, writing that he was “devastated” by what had occurred.

“I could never imagine anything like this happening,” the rapper said again.

Kylie also released a statement in which she described herself and her baby daddy as “devastated.”

Travis and Kylie have a three-year-old daughter named Stormi.

The KUWTK star recently shared a video of herself applying Kylie Skin lip oil.

She wore her dark hair down and a gray T-shirt, opting for a more casual look.

The E! star wore a full face of makeup and added necklaces and rings to complete her ensemble.

“Our fan-favorite Lip Oil…,” the video said.

