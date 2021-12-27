Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant, has revealed her new addition to the family after fans noticed a ‘clue’ that she had already given birth.

KYLIE Jenner has confirmed the addition of a new member to her family, despite reports that she had already given birth to her second child.

The 24-year-old used Instagram to show off her baby bump and introduce fans to a cute kitten.

Kylie twinned with Stormi, three, in matching pyjamas as the cute kitten climbed over her tummy in clips posted to her story.

It comes after Kylie Jenner, who shares Stormi with rapper Travis Scott, sparked rumors that the couple had already welcomed their second child.

Fans noticed Stormi was the only child wearing a mask after photos and videos from Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party surfaced.

“My daughter had a theory that Kylie had the baby bc Stormi is the only one in the pic wearing a mask?!?” a user wrote on Reddit.

“It’s entirely possible,” said a third.

Someone calculated that her due date would be in January.

Others, however, suggested that Stormi’s mask could simply be due to Kylie’s caution.

“She could just have a cold and they don’t want the other kids to catch it?” one person speculated. “My nephew wore a mask this Christmas because he had a runny nose, and the kids can’t go to daycare if they get sick and have any Covid-like symptoms.”

Kylie’s new kitten wasn’t the only feline addition to her home over the holidays.

This Christmas, the make-up mogul also flaunted a lion-shaped diamond-encrusted purse.