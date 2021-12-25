Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant, makes her first appearance on social media since the release of Astroworld, as she spends Christmas with her family.

After a nearly two-month hiatus following the Astroworld tragedy, KYLIE Jenner has returned to social media just in time for Christmas.

In preparation for the birth of her second child with Travis Scott, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has kept a low profile.

Kylie Jenner, 24, made her social media comeback on Christmas Eve with a throwback photo of her mother, Kris Jenner, 66.

The reality star shared a sweet photo of her mother dressed up in a sultry sparkly gown for the holidays.

Kris was photographed laughing with a wide smile and touching her bare leg through a slit in her red dress.

She flaunted her youthful figure in front of a festively decorated fireplace with stockings and poinsettias.

“Merry Christmas Eve,” Kylie captioned the photo as she announced her return to social media.

Kris’ throwback photo was used as the artwork for her most recent professional venture, a Jingle Bells cover co-produced with Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker.

The Kar-Jenner matriarch sang the familiar tune with her future son-in-law on the drums as she released the single on all streaming platforms just in time for the holidays.

Following the horrific tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, Kylie has been deafeningly quiet for the past two months.

The TV personality, who is expecting her second child with the rapper, has only been seen on Instagram a few times to promote her cosmetics line and share a few holiday snaps.

The public chastised the soon-to-be mother-of-two for her and her boyfriend’s handling of the tragedy, with many accusing them of failing to take the tragedy seriously.

Despite the backlash, Kylie was able to have a private baby shower earlier this month to celebrate her pregnancy.

To commemorate her future little one, the makeup mogul was joined by family and close friends at sister Khloe Kardashian’s (dollar)37 million mansion.

Only the TV personality’s siblings, nieces, nephews, and close friends were invited to the party, which was said to be low-key.

Khloe provided a massage station, various treats for guests, and privacy tents covering the dining area, according to TMZ.

Kylie’s due date has remained a mystery throughout her pregnancy, despite the fact that she was already several months along when she announced the news in August.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her boyfriend Travis Scott haven’t revealed the gender of their three-year-old daughter Stormi.

After previously concealing the news of her daughter for nine months, the young mother has been more open about her pregnancy this time around.

