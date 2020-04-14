Kylie Jenner will donate ‘essential supplies’ to healthcare workers on the frontlines

Kylie Jenner is teaming up with Beauty United to donated desperately needed supplies to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jenner announced the initiative via Instagram stories on Thursday, writing: ‘We are so grateful to the heroes who put their own lives at risk to save ours.’

The 22-year-old’s generous move came just after she was named Forbes youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire for the second year in a row.

Kylie and other beauty brand founders like sister Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Victoria Beckham, Charlotte Tilbury, Rosie Huntington-Whitley, Drew Barrymore, Bobbie Brown and Huda Kattan were using their platforms to support COVID-19 workers.

Through Beauty United, the makeup professionals pledged to donate ‘essential supplies’ as well as help do fundraising for Frontline Responders Fund.

Mogul/mother-of-one Kylie encouraged fans to donate as well, urging them to swipe up and learn more about their efforts.

And according to documents released by the House Oversight Committee Wednesday, about 90 percent of the federal government’s stockpile of supplies has been allocated to states.

The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters seemed ready to open her wallet to help the world after earning the title of Forbes’ youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire for the second year in row.

Kylie famously made it onto the billionaires list in March 2019, stirring up a debate about exactly how ‘self-made’ the star really is.

Forbes has addressed the controversy while publishing this year’s list, writing: ‘Yes, self-made (despite a lot of help from her famous family, she didn’t inherit her business—she built it). And yes, billionaire (she’s worth $1 billion).’

With her first year on the list in 2019 Kylie unseated Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, 35, as the youngest-ever self-made billionaire. (He was 23 when he made his first billion 11 years earlier in 2008.)

Since last year she’s enjoyed even more financial success. In November 2019, Jenner sold off 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics brand to beauty brand Coty Inc. for $600 million.

The deal, which closed in January, means her business is now valued at around $1.2 billion. She still solely owns the other 49 percent stake.

Kylie has previously told Forbes: ‘I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.’