Kylie Jenner’s baby boy news is LIVE – The star’s newborn son’s name is still a mystery because he was born a day after Stormi’s birthday.

The name of Kylie Jenner’s newborn son is still a mystery, as he was born a day after Stormi’s birthday.

Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with Travis Scott on Instagram, with a blue heart emoji in the caption appearing to confirm the baby’s gender.

On Sunday, February 6, 2022, the billionaire, who is also the mother of daughter Stormi, announced the birth of her baby on Instagram.

“2222,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of her holding a newborn’s hand.

Throughout her pregnancy, Kylie has been dropping hints that she’s having a boy, from her baby line’s blue branding to her telling Instagram captions.

The mom-of-two shared a photo of Stormi dressed in duck egg blue clothing to promote her Kylie Baby line.

Many speculated about what the choice meant for her baby’s gender because the mother and daughter due posed together in blue for promotional shots.

In August, she added blue heart emoji to a photo of Stormi and captioned it “favorite girl.”

Fans assumed Kylie already knew she was having a boy based on her words and emoji selection.

The name of the newborn has been speculated by fans.

People are speculating about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby’s name because they have yet to reveal it.

On Sunday, Jenner’s family and friends were seen commenting on the baby angel emoji that accompanied her Instagram birth announcement, leading some to believe the baby’s name is Angel.

“KYLIE HAD A BABY BOY ON 2222 AND HIS NAME IS ANGEL YALL THIS IS REAL THIS IS ME THIS IS EXACTLY WHERE IM SUPPOSED TO BE RIGHT NOW,” one fan wrote underneath the post.

“I guess the name of Kylie’s second baby is rainbow,” one fan speculated, “because after every storm, we always see the rainbow and she posted on instagram about the rainbow on the flowers.”

Is Kylie teasing us about her due date?

Jenner gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott on February 2, but she may have hinted at the due date months before.

During her 73 Questions video shoot with Vogue in September, the 24-year-old cosmetics mogul wore a delicate gold necklace that read “222.”

Some speculate that she was implying the due date of her child.

When was Kylie’s second pregnancy confirmed?

The beauty entrepreneur announced the news in a heartwarming video on Instagram.

Kylie, 24, gave a behind-the-scenes look at the early stages of her pregnancy with her second child on Tuesday, September 7, 2021…

