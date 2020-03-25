Kylie Jenner’s Bikini Pics Have Her Dreaming of the Beach

Kylie Jenner just wants to soak up the sun.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old shared a throwback picture from her recent girls’ trip to the Bahamas, making her Instagram followers dream of the beach.

“wishing this was me right now,” Kylie captioned the picture, where she can be seen donning a floral pink bikini and enjoying the ocean from her beach chair.

Back in February, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her closest pals, including Victoria Villarroel, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Amber Asaly and Yris Palmer, had the ultimate getaway during their stay at the brand-new Villa Rosalita on Harbour Island.

Also on hand for the epic girls’ trip was Kylie’s 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, who appeared to have the most fun on the trip and sported several matching outfits with her famous mama. “Kylie hosted her friends and they all had an incredible time,” a source told E! News. “Kylie took Stormi on a golf cart ride which she loved. It was a trip to relax and enjoy a little vacation with the girls and they all had a great time.”

In recent days, Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian family have been taking social distancing very seriously amid the coronavirus outbreak. Taking to Instagram to urge her fans to do the same, she joked that her 2017 pregnancy helped prepare her for staying indoors.

“My pregnancy prepared me for this,” she said. “I didn’t leave the house for months. Towards the end of my pregnancy helicopters would fly over my house every day so I was scared to even go outside. But it was my choice to do that so I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books. I would do full spa days and take long baths.”

Kim Kardashian also shared how she’s holding up with a throwback picture featuring Khloe Kardashian. “I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined,” the KKW Beauty mogul wrote to her fans. “It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s.”

Like her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian also encouraged her followers to practice social distancing and gave fans an update on how homeschooling her three children Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5, has been going, joking that she’s officially become the “homeschool PE teacher.”