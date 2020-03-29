Kylie Jenner’s Bubbly Photo of Stormi Webster Will Make You Smile

Stormi Webster is here to brighten up your day.

In her famous mom Kylie Jenner‘s latest Instagram post from her bath time, the adorable 2-year-old is fully submerged in bubbles and peeked her head out to flash the camera a sweet smile.

“this pic makes me happy,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned the photo. After seeing Kylie’s photo, sister Kim Kardashian commented, “This makes me so happy!!” Hailey Bieber also chimed in: “This makes me happy too.”

In recent days, the 22-year-old and her mini-me have been spending quality time together as they practice social distancing. Last week, Kylie joked that being pregnant with Stormi back in 2017 helped prepare her to stay indoors for long periods of time. “Towards the end of my pregnancy helicopters would fly over my house every day so I was scared to even go outside,” she said via Instagram. “But it was my choice to do that so I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books. I would do full spa days and take long baths.”

Also joining the mother-daughter duo is Travis Scott. “Kylie and Travis have been co-parenting Stormi while quarantining at Kylie’s house. Travis hasn’t been staying every night but has been popping in very often to see Stormi and Kylie,” a source shared with E! News. “Travis and Kylie are on really great terms right now and have a great system in place with Stormi.”

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the “Sicko Mode” rapper “don’t want to put a label” on their current relationship status, the pair remain focused on raising Stormi and doing what’s best for her. The insider also added that Kylie is “happy that Travis loves to be very involved with her life and the day-to-day activities.”

For Travis and Stormi, one of their daily activities include shooting some hoops together. On Tuesday, he shared an adorable video of himself and his little girl playing basketball on his Instagram.