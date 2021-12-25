Kylie Jenner’s fans believe she gave birth to her second child in secret after spotting a ‘clue’ in Khloe Kardashian’s new video.

IS IT TRUE that Kylie Jenner had a Christmas baby?

After spotting a possible clue in a new family video, this is what some fans are speculating.

Children from the Kardashian family, including Khloe’s daughter True, Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago and son Saint, and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, chase down Santa Claus at a Christmas eve family party in an Instagram story shared by Khloe Kardashian.

Stormi, on the other hand, was the only one who was wearing a mask, and some Reddit users believe she did so for a reason.

“My daughter had a theory that Kylie had the baby bc Stormi is the only one in the pic wearing a mask?!?” wrote one Reddit user.

This sparked an online debate, with many people endorsing the theory.

One commenter speculated, “I assumed it was because Kylie is still pregnant and they didn’t want to take any chances, but it could also be that she has the baby.”

You make a good point.

“When was she supposed to arrive?”

“It’s very possible,” another added.

Someone did the math and determined that her due date would be in January.

2 That will be next week.”

“Or she’s having them soon, I was induced on the 5th so thanksgiving I was a psycho about masks and distancing to still see family but also be as safe as possible leading up to my induction,” a third said, referring to her own pregnancy.

“She could just have a cold and they don’t want the other kids to get it?” one skeptic speculated. “My nephew wore a mask this Christmas because he had a runny nose and the kids can’t go to daycare if they get sick and have any Covid-like symptoms.”

Following the Astroworld tragedy, Kylie has gradually returned to social media after a nearly two-month hiatus.

In preparation for the birth of her second child with Travis Scott, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has kept a low profile.

On Christmas Eve, Kylie, 24, posted a throwback photo of her mother, Kris Jenner, 66, to social media.

The reality star shared a sweet photo of her mother dressed up in a sultry sparkly gown for the holidays.

Kris smiled openly while touching her bare leg through a slit in her red dress in the photo.

She flaunted her youthful figure in front of a festively decorated fireplace with stockings and poinsettias.

As she announced her return to social media, Kylie captioned the photo, “merry christmas eve.”

Kylie has been deafeningly quiet for the past two months, following the…

