Kylie Jenner’s fans believe she revealed the date of her son’s birth in a video MONTHS before she gave birth to her second child.

KYLIE Jenner’s fans believe she hinted at her son’s birth date months before she gave birth to her second child.

While speaking with Vogue in September, the KUWTK star wore a “222” gold necklace, which was noticed by her fans.

Kylie, 24, flaunted the necklace when she invited the magazine into her (dollar)36 million LA mansion to answer 73 questions.

The video was resurfaced this week after the makeup mogul announced her pregnancy on February 2.

Her fans believe the jewelry was a covert way for her to reveal the due date of her son.

“This was something she had planned.”

On a Kardashian Reddit thread, one person wrote, “All of it,” while another added, “Definitely.”

It’s the way the Kardashians do things.”

However, one user speculated that “222” could refer to February 2022 rather than February 2.

“Lol, this could just be the month and year.”

“Most moms are aware of their due month and year,” they wrote.

The E! star and Travis Scott welcomed a baby boy on February 2nd, 2022, and announced the news over the weekend.

Stormi, their four-year-old daughter, held the tiny newborn’s hand in a black-and-white photo.

The reality star revealed her due date in the caption as February 2, 2022, and used a blue heart emoji to imply that she had a boy.

Stormi arrived one day before her brother on February 1, 2018.

While the beauty mogul has yet to reveal the name of her son, there are rumors that he will be called “angel.”

Kylie’s friends and family sparked the theory by writing “angel pie” on her baby announcement, while her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou wrote “angel baby,” and her sister Kim added an angel emoji.

Fans noted that Kylie appeared as an angel in Travis’ 2018 music video for his son, Stop Trying To Be God, amid the speculation.

Kylie first appeared as an angel comforting Travis in the surreal clip, which was released in August 2018, as God shot flames down to earth.

In the midst of the devastation, she was seen with a golden glow around her, holding the rapper in her arms.

Kylie was seen holding a lamb in a manger at the end of the video, again glowing and dressed in a shimmering gown.

222 and other angel numbers, according to Well(plus)Good, have a variety of possible meanings.

Some say the name alludes to how important it is to use your intuition to figure out what the angels are trying to tell you.

A number of angels,…

